Katrina Kaif Drops Stunning Pic With Sister Isabelle Kaif on Her Birthday

Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif celebrated her birthday January 6. While many wished the model and actress on this momentous occasion, it was brother-in-law Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal’s birthday wishes that had won the internet over. And now Katrina Kaif has extended her warm wishes to her younger sister with an adorable social media post.

On Friday, the Phone Bhoot actor took to her Instagram handle to share a cute picture of herself striking a pose with Isabelle on her birthday bash. The two gorgeous ladies can be seen holding each other close with a big smile on their face in their fancy outfits. While Isabelle rocked a glamorous sleeveless black bodycon dress with black and golden balloons in the background floating near the ‘Happy Birthday’ sign, Katrina Kaif flaunted a white printed dress with some exquisite designs. The Ek Tha Tiger actress wrote in the caption, “It’s iszeeeeeeeeeeee happy birthday (with a balloon emoji)." (sic)

Neil Nitin Mukesh was among the first ones to drop his wishes on the picture. He wrote, “Happy Birthday (with cake and smiling emoji)". Meanwhile, one of the fans commented, “Happy Birthday to the beauty!" Another one wrote, “Koi itna khoobsurat kaise ho sakta hai?" Someone else stated, “Dress achchi hai(fire emoji)". Another fan said, “Happy Birthday Beauty Queen!!!" One of them wrote, “Aww looking gorgeous (heart eyes emojis and red heard emojisl".

Isabelle Kaif is a model and actress who has previously done films like Dr Cabbie, Time to Dance, Kwatha and Suswagatam Khushaamdeed. Besides modelling and acting, Isabelle Kaif has worked as an assistant director in the film Summum Bonum along with a whole host of music videos, web shows and TV commercials. She’s also a big fitness enthusiast and has been featured on the covers of several magazines.

