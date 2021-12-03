Katrina Kaif Gets Her Wedding Style Game Going as Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania Visits Actress

Katrina Kaif was spotted in Bandra today amid reports that preparations for her wedding with Vicky Kaushal are on in full swing. The actress ventured out in a car, covering most of her face, and attempted to avoid the paparazzi. Her sister Isabelle Kaif was also spotted later in the day in Bandra. In the evening, stylist Anaita Shroff was spotted visiting Katrina at her residence.

Anaita, who has styled Katrina on various occasions, was spotted arriving in her car at the actress’ Bandra home. The waiting photogs captured the celebrity stylist arriving in the evening, which could be a part if the ongoing preparations for the reported wedding that’s to happen next week.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s rumoured wedding has been hitting headlines everyday, despite no official confirmation yet. Amid reports of massive preparations on in full swing for this star wedding, the actress was spotted at Bandra in Mumbai. Photos show the actress in a car, her face covered in a mask, dark sunglasses and a black cap, looking unrecognisable.

It is understandable why Katrina would want to hide her face while stepping out in public at this point. All eyes are on the couple as their reported wedding date draws near. From venue to trousseau and guests, every detail about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s rumoured wedding is out already.

Sources say guests attending the much-hyped wedding at the Six Senses Fort Barwara located in Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan on December 9 shall be given secret codes to keep the marriage ceremony completely confidential, sources said on Wednesday.

