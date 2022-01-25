Katrina Kaif Gives a Glimpse of Her Solo Maldives Trip Without Vicky Kaushal, See Pics

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif recently jetted off to the Maldives and fans were wondering where is Vicky Kaushal?

News18.com earlier informed that the newlywed has flown to the island nation to shoot for a television commercial. Now, the actress gave a glimpse of her solo Maldives tour and the commercial shoot on her Instagram Story. she shared a couple of videos where she can be seen feeding birds from her own hand. As she held out her hand with grains in it, the canaries flew in bunches to have their treat. Katrina was wearing a casual pink tee which she paired with back bottoms.

Take a look:

She also shared a glimpse from her shoot. Our source had informed us that she is in the Maldives for a quick shoot for a beverage brand she had a long association with, and they are coming up with an “interesting television commercial for the summer." She shared a photo with a bottle of Slice in her hand, confirming the information our source had shared with us.

The actress also dropped a couple of photos flaunting her toned body in a bikini. She captioned the post as, “Seas the day "

On Monday, she shared a bunch of photos from the seaside in the Maldives, calling it her happy place.

Our source further revealed that Salman Khan and Katrina will soon start shooting for the final schedule of Tiger 3.

“With the Covid cases reducing, the team feels confident to pick up where they had left off. Katrina and Salman are going to shoot for some dramatic sequences in this schedule which are expected to be shot for about 15 days. Salman is also expected to shoot some action sequences with Emraan Hashmi. The Dabangg actor has asked the production house to set up a strict Covid protocol environment on the sets of Tiger 3. As per the instructions, only those who are required for the shoot will be present on location," said the source.

Apart from Tiger 3, Katrina Kaif has Phone Bhoot and Merry Christmas in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is in Indore, shooting for Laxman Utekar’s next with Sara Ali Khan.

