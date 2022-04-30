Katrina Kaif Is All Smiles As She Flaunts Her 'Saturday Hair' In New Pics; Fans Call Her 'Gorgeous'

After keeping us all desperately waiting for her upcoming films, Katrina Kaif is meanwhile amping up her social media game to keep us intrigued with her timeline. Continuing with the bandwagon, after sending her fans in frenzy with her childhood picture, the actress has now treated her fans to a glimpse of herself having a good hair day. Taking it to her Instagram account on Saturday, Katrina dropped a series of pictures wherein she can be seen flaunting her straight tresses while passing her contagious smile at the camera.

Katrina looked surreal in the green midi dress, which featured checked prints and full sleeves. The beautiful dress featured detailing around the neck and back. Keeping it simple, the actress wore subtle glittery big ear hoops and a golden ring on her finger ring. She completed her look with nude lips and her favourite kohl eye kept her straight middle-parted tresses open and she paired it all with white high heels. In the pictures, she can be seen seated on a bed. While posting the lovely happy pictures, she wrote in the caption, “It’s called “SATURDAY HAIR," according to Amit Thakur.

While fans poured their immense love on her photographs, Katrina’s hubby Vicky Kaushal was quick to acknowledge his lady love’s post. And being the sweetheart that he is, Vicky double-clicked his wifey’s pictures. It wasn’t just Vicky who reacted to the post but his father Sham Kaushal and brother Sunny Kaushal too liked it. Meanwhile, the Sanju actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport by the paparazzi, as he was heading back home. Sporting the casual look, the handsome hunk looked uber-cool, as he donned a white shirt and blue denim pairing it with white sneakers and black sunglasses.

On the work front, while Katrina is busy with the shoot of Sriram Raghvan’s directorial Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, Vicky has recently wrapped up a shooting schedule for his next with Ammy Virk and Tripti Dimri. The actor also has other movies lined up like Sam Bahadur and Govinda Nam Mera.

