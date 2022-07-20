Katrina Kaif Looks Gorgeous In New Pics From Her Maldives Vacay; Sharvari Wagh Is All Hearts

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is one of the most gorgeous stars in the industry. The actress recently ringed in her 39th birthday with hubby Vicky Kaushal and a bunch of friends in Maldives. The actress had a ball during her vacay at the exotic location, and she has been treating her Instafam with glimpses from the celebration. Katrina returned from the Maldivian vacay yesterday, and going by her latest social media pots, it seems like she is still in the holiday mood.

The Namaste London actress took to Instagram on Wednesday and treated fans to a couple of gorgeous pictures from her time in Maldives, and her fans just can’t get over them. The pictures see Katrina grinning ear to ear, amid the picturesque location. We see her dressed in a blue chequered strappy dress, with her luscious tresses open as she smiles and lives in the moment. The first picture sees the actress looking off the camera, and as we scroll next we see her smiling at the lens while resting on a couch. In the backdrop, we see a mesmerising view of a bright sunny day, and coconut and lush green trees. The pics are sure to evoke the wanderlust in you.

Advertisement

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Such a amazingggggggg time …… ✌️Thank u @discoversoneva for making everything flawless 💗💗💗#discoversoneva."

Check out the pics here:

Soon after the picture was shared on the photo-sharing platform, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the actress.

Sharvari Wagh, who also joined in the Maldives during Katrina’s birthday celebration, dropped heart emoticons.

Advertisement

Earlier, Katrina shared pictures with her girl gang including sister Isabella Kaif, Mini Mathur, Angira Dhar, Sharvari Wagh, and Karishma Kohli. Vicky had also posted a picture with the boys including brother Sunny Kaushal, brother-in-law Sebastian Laurent Michel, Kabir Khan, and Anand Tiwari.

Meanwhile, it is being reported that Ileana D’Cruz, who was also a part of the celebrations, now dating Katrina’s brother Sebastian.

Advertisement

On her work front, Katrina will share screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in Phone Bhoot. She will also be seen in Tiger 3 where she would reunite with Salman Khan, and in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.