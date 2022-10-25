Katrina Kaif Looks Resplendent in Green Saree, Fans Asks 'Koi Itna Khubsurat...'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are giving us couple goals this festive season with their Diwali outing photos and videos. The celebrity couple, who tied the knot last year, celebrated their first Diwali together. Throughout the week, VicKat has been attending several Diwali parties hosted by prominent Bollywood celebrities. For Manish Malhotra’s party, the Phone Bhoot actress turned up dressed in a beautiful green chiffon saree designed by Manish himself.

On Tuesday, the actress took to Instagram to share a photo from the party and she looks Oh-So-Gorgeous in it. Sharing the photo, Katrina wrote in Hindi, “Happy New Year!"

Meanwhile, among the celebs that graced Manish Malhotra’s pad for the Diwali bash were Nora Fatehi, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Malavika Mohanan, Athiya Shetty among many others.

While Katrina looked elegant in her pastel green saree with silver borders, Vicky Kaushal complimented her look with his dapper looking all-black bandhgala. Katrina had also accessorised her look with some glittery earrings. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal’s clean-shaven visage smiled infectiously for the cameras.

The couple also made a stylish appearance at Ramesh Taurani’s party last week.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan which will hit theatres in April next year. She will also share the screen with Vijay Sethupathi for Merry Christmas. Besides this, Katrina has also been gearing up for the release of Phone Bhoot which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Then, she will share the screen with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt for Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur in the pipeline. He will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera.

