Katrina Kaif Looks Super Cute in a Fur Hoodie on Anniversary Trip with Vicky Kaushal, See Here

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary yesterday, December 9. Their fans as well as their close friends flooded social media with adorable and heartwarming wishes for them. As the two of them have taken the time out from their jam-packed schedule and are chilling in a hill station, Katrina shared some glimpses from her romantic getaway and she sure seems to be enjoying her time in the chilly winters of December.

On Saturday, the Namastey London actress took to her Instagram handle to post a bunch of pictures of herself and the bewitching scenery. In the first frame, Katrina can be seen looking cozy and warmed up in a comfy jacket with a fluffy hood over her head with a cute smile on her face. Another picture captured the orange hues of December’s sunset followed by pictures of ducks and Vicky Kaushal in his black cap looking away from the camera. She wrote in the caption, “Travel Diaries!!"

Getting to see pictures from her vacation, celebs like Zoya Akhtar responded with heart emojis. On the other hand, one of the fans wrote, “Katty the photographer!!" Another one commented, “How cutee you are!!" Someone else said, “Bhabhi bohot cute lag rahii hoo!" A fan also stated, “This photo is going to break the internet!!"

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in an intimate yet lavish ceremony at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The wedding festivities, which were all things fun, were attended by a handful of celebrities, including director Kabir Khan, his wife Mini Mathur and Sharvari Wagh. On their anniversary, the couple had taken to their respective social media handles to drop some mushy photos with each other.

