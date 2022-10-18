Katrina Kaif Makes Cutest Revelation About Hubby Vicky Kaushal, Says‘ He Calls Me His Panic Button’

Stories about Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif and her significant other Vicky Kaushal are loved by the fans. Of late, Katrina is swamped with the promotions of her upcoming film, Phone Bhoot, with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. In a recent interaction that the film’s star cast had with Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra, Katrina shared anecdotes of her love life that have now caused a flurry of awe.

Katrina revealed that she and Vicky are completely opposite to one another. While Vicky is more composed, Katrina often gets worked up. Based on how panicky the actress gets, Vicky calls her his “panic button." Adding on, she disclosed that the duo loves to goof around with one another. The best part is that none of them takes anything to their hearts. Katrina shared another instance in which Vicky helped her out in enacting a sequence from Merry Christmas. She said that Vicky learnt a two-page script in a few minutes and that made her jealous.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had a dream wedding in December, last year. The destination wedding was attended by their close friends and family members. It took place in Rajasthan.

Talking about Phone Bhoot, the plot of this Gurmmeet Sing directorial revolves around a ghost-busting service of which Siddhant and Ishaan are part of. The film is co-penned by Jasvinder Bath and Ravi Shankaran. Sheeba Chaddha and Jackie Shroff also feature in crucial roles in the film. Phone Bhoot is slated to hit the theatres on November 4.

Phone Bhoot is Katrina’s first film to release after her wedding last. The actress has several films in the pipeline including Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas where she will be seen with Vijay Sethupathi. Vicky, on the other hand, has Sam Bahadur ready for release. The film is a biopic of Sam Manekshaw who was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

