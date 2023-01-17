Katrina Kaif Pregnant? Actress Fuels Pregnancy Rumours With Her Latest Outing, Watch Video

Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? The Tiger 3 star has yet again sparked pregnancy rumours after she was spotted out and about in Mumbai. Katrina, who is married to Vicky Kaushal, was seen at the Mumbai airport wearing a gorgeous yellow kurta. The actress returned from an undisclosed location after Lohri celebrations and made her way out of the airport with her entourage while the paparazzi got busy with the cameras.

Several social media users were floored by her latest appearance. Many took to the comments of a paparazzo’s post featuring Katrina’s video and showered her with compliments. “Just love how elegantly she dresses and even Kangana their airport looks are my most favourite," a fan said. “God’s most beautiful creation," added another. “Struck by her Aura..glowing aura 💛 Her walk is powerful yet subtle..gorgeous," added a third user.

However, a few felt that she seemed pregnant. “She seems pregnant," a comment read. “Pregnant?" asked another.

Katrina had the internet thinking she was pregnant last month as well. The actress is often spotted in baggy outfits, which is unlike her usual fitted looks. Her change in styling has fans’ attention, with several hoping that she and Vicky would share some good news soon.

This is not the first time that Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy rumours have made headlines. In May last year, a report by Bollywood Hungama claimed that Katrina-Vicky were expecting their first child together. However, in a statement to News18 Showsha, Vicky’s spokesperson denied all such reports and said, “This report is false. This is a rumour and has no truth."

Katrina and Vicky had an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan in December 2021. On the work front, Katrina has a couple of movies in the pipeline. These include Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

