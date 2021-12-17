Katrina Kaif Prepares Sweet Dish for Punjabi Custom 'Chaunka Chardhana' as the Kaushal Bahu, See Pic

Newly-wed celebrity couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif returned to Mumbai after a week of wedding festivities. The two were photographed at the Mumbai airport as they wore outfits complimenting each other. The actors tied the knot on December 9 in an intimate ceremony that was marked by the presence of family and close friends.

While Katrina wore a pink coloured salwar kurta, Vicky sported an ivory coloured shirt paired with beige coloured pants. Katrina rounded her look with open tresses, vermillion, red bangles and big earrings as they were welcomed to the city by the fans.

Katrina, who is the new bahu of the Kaushal family shared a picture on social media informing followers that she made halwa, a traditional Indian sweet dish. Known as chaunka chardhana, this ritual is performed a couple of days after the wedding wherein the new bride cooks for the first time in the house which is preferably something sweet. The actress, who earlier had her solo photo as her Instagram DP, also changed it to a picture from her wedding with Vicky. She has shared many pictures of her wedding album on social media and they are all being loved by the fans.

The wedding celebrations began from December 7 and saw ceremonies of ‘Mehendi’, ‘Haldi’ and ‘Sangeet’. Post their marriage, the two have been sharing heartwarming pictures from the wedding celebrations.

The actors will soon resume on their respective projects. While Katrina has ‘Phone Bhoot’ and ‘Tiger 3’ in the pipeline, Vicky has ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ and ‘Sam Bahadur’ up his alley.

(With IANS inputs)

