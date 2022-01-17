Home » News » Movies » Katrina Kaif Returns Vicky Kaushal's Shark Hoodie Borrowed In 2020; Actress Back In Mumbai After Lohri Celebrations

Vicky Kaushal wears the same hoodie that he once lent to Katrina Kaif. (R) Katrina is back in Mumbai. (Pic: Viral Bhayani).
Vicky Kaushal was seen wearing a hoodie that he once lent to Katrina Kaif in a new Instagram post. Meanwhile, Katrina is in Mumbai after Lohri celebrations.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: January 17, 2022, 11:44 IST

Although Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had not confirmed they were dating, eagle-eyed fans would notice details that would hint at their relationship. One of the biggest hints would be the couple’s wardrobe. In December 2020, Katrina was spotted wearing a hoodie that belonged to Vicky underneath her Mumbai residence. The shark-themed hoodie first appeared on Vicky’s Instagram account in February 2020.

Almost two years later since his Instagram post, Vicky brought back the hoodie and the memories associated with it in his new post. On Monday, the actor took to the social media platform and shared pictures wearing the hoodie. Vicky has been filming in Indoor and shared a couple of pictures from the sets of the film. He posted the pictures with a bunch of emojis.

While many showered him with love, a few fans noticed the hoodie immediately and asked him if he took it back from Katrina. “This hoodie, U took it back from her??" asked a fan. “Sharing wardrobe since 2018 lol," another commented. “Wife ne ye jacket wapas kardiya kya? (Your wife returned the jacket?)" asked another. “THE hoodie😏✨❤️ loving its reappearance!" added another.

Meanwhile, Katrina is back in the bay after celebrating Lohri with Vicky in Indoor on Monday. The paparazzi spotted Katrina in a baby pink sweatshirt that she wore with a pair of black pants. She was seen wearing a mask and face shield.

Katrina Kaif back in Mumbai after Lohri celebration in Indoor with Vicky Kaushal. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina and Vicky celebrated their first Lohri as a married couple last week. In pictures they shared from their celebration, Katrina and Vicky were seen standing by a bonfire, wrapped in each others’ arms. While Katrina opted for a bright red salwar suit topped with a black jacket for the festival, Vicky was seen wearing a casual ensemble.

Vicky is currently shooting for an upcoming film with Sara Ali Khan in Indoor. Pictures from the shoot had leaked recently, showing Vicky and Sara riding a bike in the streets of the city. On the other hand, Katrina has a few movies in the pipeline. These include Phone Bhoot, Merry Christmas and Jee Le Zara.

