Katrina Kaif Reveals First Poster of Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Merry Christmas, Says 'There's A Twist'

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas was among of the most awaited films of this year. However, the film that was supposed to be a festive release was later postponed owing to multiple reasons, one of them being to avoid a potential clash with Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. Now, Katrina Kaif has teased the poster of the thriller and amped up the excitement of the fans once again.

On Saturday, Katrina Kaif shared the poster on her Instagram handle which showed two broken glasses clinking against each other and bright red blood spilling out of it as well. While the title was imprinted on the poster, it was also hinted that the film will now be released sometime in 2023. Along with the poster, the Namastey London actress wrote in the caption, “We wanted to release the film this Christmas but there is a TWIST. 🙂 See you in cinemas soon. Merry Christmas!"

As soon as the poster was dropped, fans expressed their eagerness through comments. One of them commented, “Cannot wait for this banger of a combo!" Another one wrote, “Good first look!" Someone else said, “This is going to be your best film I just know it." A fan also stated, “The Poster looks thrilling. Can’t wait!"

Earlier, a source has shared the reason behind the postponement with Bollywood Hungama. It had stated, “It was mentioned in the media that Merry Christmas vacated the Christmas date as the makers didn’t want to clash with Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff-starrer Ganapath. These reasons would have been valid had the film been completed in time. Sadly, the plans went haywire after Katrina Kaif tested positive for Covid-19 in June. A very important schedule, spanning nearly 30 days, was lined up featuring not just Katrina Kaif and co-star Vijay Sethupathi but other actors as well. After Katrina tested positive, it took a while for the makers to schedule and get the dates of everyone."

The source also added, “The shoot for this schedule finally began in August last week and was completed around the last week of September. Sriram Raghavan then commenced the post-production and he requires at least four months for this process. He won’t compromise on this aspect and he won’t speed up things just because there’s a deadline to be met. The producers also respected that as they are confident about the film and don’t want to compromise on the quality. As a result, they decided to let go of the Christmas date despite their film revolving around the festival. The post-production is expected to get over by January or February 2023 after which the makers will release the film. If all goes well, Merry Christmas will be out in the first half of next year."

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Merry Christmas is written collectively by Anukriti Pandey and Sriram Raghavan. The film is the first time that Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi will share the screen. It also marks the actors’ first collaboration with Raghavan. Besides Katrina and Vijay Sethupathi, the film will also feature Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Tinnu Anand, Pratima Kazmi, Shanmugarajan, Kevin Jay Babu and Radhika Sarathkumar in key roles. Merry Christmas is produced by Ramesh Taurani’s Tips Industries in association with Matchbox Pictures Pvt. Ltd.

