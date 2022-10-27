Katrina Kaif Reveals Vicky Kaushal's Cutest Secret, Says 'When I Can't Sleep, I Always Ask Him...'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s love story is no secret. The two tied the knot in December last year in Rajasthan and ever since they have been ruling hearts and headlines. Recently, Katrina opened about the Masaan actor’s relentless habit of singing and dancing.

While interacting with PinkVilla, the actress shared that whenever she is struggling to fall asleep, she asks her beau to sing her a song. Katrina stated while responding to the question about Vicky Kaushal’s endearing habits, “Endearing is I think his joy for dancing and singing. Like the honest and pure joy and with just music in general. The joy he has when he dances is just one of the most beautiful things to see and the joy he has for singing, and he is a good singer. And many many times when I can’t sleep, I always ask him ‘can you please sing me a song’." However, quipping about his annoying habit, she also added, “Sometimes he can be stubborn."

Further in the interaction, she responded to a question about people’s misconceptions of her that she deems hilarious. Kaif shared, “I think everyone changes from day to day. You have your good days, and you have your bad days. And you have days when you are stressed out. And then there are days when you are calm, you are zen and life is flowing. So, I often think it can also depend on whom you meet on which day."

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif would feature in the much-awaited horror comedy Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and penned by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the film, Phone Bhoot, is bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner Excel Entertainment. The movie is all set to release on November 4, 2022. In the trailer of the film that was released recently, Katrina Kaif appears to be a ghost with a mission for Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, who seem to be the desi equivalent of Ghostbusters. She wants them to eliminate a spooky Jackie Shroff or “Aatma Ram" and she gives them the task of doing so.

