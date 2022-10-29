Katrina Kaif Reveals Vicky Kaushal’s Parents Call Her ‘Kitto’, Shares Sweet Habits of Her Mother-in-Law

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding came as a surprise to a lot but they are now one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. After dating privately for some time, they tied the knot in December last year in an intimate ceremony. Ever since, on every occasion, Katrina and Vicky share several photos of them spending time with their families. Now, Katrina revealed some sweet details about her bond with her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal.

On The Kapil Sharma Show, the Phone Bhoot actress revealed that Veena cooks sweet potatoes for her because of her diet regime. She also said that her mother-in-law urges her to eat paratha as well. “Initially Mummy ji used to urge me a lot to have parathas and since I’m on a diet I couldn’t have it so I used to just have a bite. And, now that we have almost completed a year of our marriage, Mummy ji now prepares sweet potatoes for me."

The actress further revealed that her in-laws call her Kitto with love.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Katrina also revealed what Vicky Kaushal does for her to make her fall asleep. Katrina stated while responding to the question about Vicky Kaushal’s endearing habits, “Endearing is I think his joy for dancing and singing. Like the honest and pure joy and with just music in general. The joy he has when he dances is just one of the most beautiful things to see and the joy he has for singing, and he is a good singer. And many many times when I can’t sleep, I always ask him ‘can you please sing me a song’." However, quipping about his annoying habit, she also added, “Sometimes he can be stubborn."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will also be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

