Katrina Kaif Says Vicky Kaushal Is Her 'Perfect Counterbalance', Calls Their Jodi a 'Nice Balance'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s love story is no secret. The two tied the knot in December last year in Rajasthan and ever since they have been ruling hearts and headlines. Recently, Katrina talked about her and Vicky’s jodi and shared that it is a ‘nice balance’ because Vicky is her ‘perfect counterbalance’.

On being asked how being married to Vicky Kaushal changed her life, Katrina told E-Times, “After marriage, there’s a lot of calmness and stability in my life with having Vicky around all the time. He’s the perfect counterbalance for the person that I am. I can be hyper, panicking and overthinking, but he is the opposite of that. It’s a nice balance."

This comes a day after the Phone Bhoot actress confessed that she didn’t know who Vicky was when director Aanand L Rai showed her the promo of Manmarziyaan. “I remember (producer) Aanand L Rai showing me a promo of Manmarziyaan and I was like, ‘Who is this guy?!’ At that point I just found it. Wow! He was so effortless and raw. He has that talent," she told Indian Express.

On the work front, both, Katrina and Vicky have several projects in their respective pipelines. Katrina will be next seen in Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan which will hit theatres in April next year. She will also share the screen with Vijay Sethupathi for Merry Christmas. Besides this, Katrina has also been gearing up for the release of Phone Bhoot which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will also share the screen with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt for Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal is currently shooting for Sam Bahadur, which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. He will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

