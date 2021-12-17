Katrina Kaif Set to Collaborate With Husband Vicky Kaushal First Time for This Special Project

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal might have been dating each other for about two years before getting hitched on December 9, but the couple had never really shared screen space together for a project. However, it seems the duo has been flooded with great joint offers after their wedding.

If a recent report in ETimes is to be believed then Vicky and Katrina have signed a new project together. The newlyweds will soon be seen in a commercial together. An industry source spoke to ETimes and revealed, “Vicky and Katrina have apparently been offered a health product and will be shooting for it very soon." The same source also revealed that Vicky and Katrina have also signed up for another luxury brand, too.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been teasing fans with gorgeous pictures from their wedding festivities, one post a day. The couple took their nuptial vows in presence of their family and close friends at lavish Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur on December 9. After the royal wedding and a short getaway to an undisclosed location, the duo is back in Mumbai. Looks like their work commitments and of course the grand reception party pulled them back from the vacation. A source close to the couple told BollywoodLife.com that Vicky and Katrina have sealed December 20, as the date to host a grand reception party for the entire film fraternity in the city.

A lot of thinking has gone behind finalising the date, both Vicky and Katrina want to finish all their wedding festivities before they resume work. Also, Christmas is around the corner, and it will be their first festival as a married couple, therefore Katrina was wanting to host the reception before it, the report stated.

