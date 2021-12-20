Katrina Kaif Shares Romantic Pic with Vicky Kaushal from Their Love Nest

Newlywed couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are settling in well after their marriage on Dec 9 at a Jaipur resort. Earlier in past week, the Bollywood actors were seen arriving at their new abode for the house warming ceremony. Reportedly, they were also accompanied by their close family members. They were clicked outside their Juhu apartment by paparazzi, who shared the videos on social media. A Hindu priest was also seen arriving for the ceremony.

Recently, Katrina also shared a picture with Vicky on social media. Even though their faces are not visible, Ktrina holds Vicky’s hand in hers for the snap. She captioned the image, “Home" and accompanied it with a heart shape emoji.

Katrina also shared a sneak-peek into her beachy honeymoon with a picture shared on social media. The couple reportedly went to Maldives for their honeymoon right after their intimate wedding on December 9.

Katrina posted a picture on Instagram, where she is showcasing her beautiful mehendi adorned hands and chooras (bangles). In the image, the actress has her hands stretched out with the seashore and the beach in the background. Katrina chose a simple caption, as she dropped a heart emoji. Vicky and Katrina got married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel.

Post their wedding, the couple has been treating fans with heartwarming photos and the latest Instagram story is an extension of that.

While Vicky was leaving leaving from Mumbai for work on Monday noon, Katrina will begin shoot for Sriram Raghavan directorial Merry Christmas, opposite Vijay Sethupathi.

