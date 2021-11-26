Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter Starrer Phone Bhoot to Release in July 2022

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter-starrer horror-comedy Phone Bhoot is all set to release on July 15 next year. The film went on floors last year and has been conversational owing to the popularity of the horror-comedy genre and its interesting casting coup.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, ‘Phone Bhoot’, is Excel Entertainment’s newest offering after ‘Gully Boy’ and ‘Toofaan’.

Interestingly, the release of Phone Bhoot coincides with that of the iconic Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara that was released on 15th July 2011. The film also marks Katrina Kaif, Ishaan and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s first film together.

Sprinkled with equal doses of spook and laughter, Excel Entertainment’s Phone Bhoot is all set to ring in cinemas near you on the 15th of July 2022.

The film was supposed to release in 2021, however, the coronavirus pandemic delayed the release. Details about the plot of the film are still under wraps.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is also shooting for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Next, she will be joining hands with Farhan Akhtar for his film Jee Le Zaara. The film which focuses on three women on a road trip also stars Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Siddhant is currently receiving praises for his role in his recently released film Bunty Aur Babli 2. He will team up with Excel again for Yudhra and also has an untitled movie with Shakun Batra in the pipeline. The film also features Deepika Padukone.

Ishaan Khatter, on the other hand, will be seen in the war drama Pippa. The film is being helmed by Raja Krishna Menon.

