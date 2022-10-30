Home » News » Movies » Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Meet Harbhajan Singh and Play Cricket to Promote Phone Bhoot

The cast of the horror comedy film Phone Bhooth met cricketer Harbhajan Singh on a TV show during ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

Last Updated: October 30, 2022, 18:48 IST

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter with Harbhajan Singh.
The team of Phone Bhoot is truly not leaving any chance to make the film reach the masses. As the film is nearing its release date, beautiful ghost Katrina Kaif along with two Ghostbusters, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi is aggressively promoting the film. Their journey took them to cheer up the nation on a TV show during ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

After treating the audience with its amazing trailer and trending songs, the makers of Phone Bhoot are now bringing the experience of the film to the audience. The stars reached the show’s sets to cheer up team India during their match with South Africa in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

Moreover, the Phone Bhoot cast played cricket with Harbhajan Singh and the hosts of the show. While Harbhajan can be seen on the bowling side, Katrina on the batting side can be seen hitting fours and sixes while Ishaan and Siddhant took up the fielding. Having seen the cast spending time with the cricket fans of the nation and cheering team India during the match has definitely raised the audience’s excitement to experience this comedy of horrors in the theater.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, ‘Phone Bhoot’ is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is all set to be released on November 4, 2022.

first published: October 30, 2022, 18:42 IST
last updated: October 30, 2022, 18:48 IST

