Katrina Kaif Smears Cake on Ishaan Khatter's Face, Siddhant Chaturvedi Sings for B'Day Boy

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter are busy promoting their upcoming film Phone Bhoot which will release in the theatres on November 4. But no matter how busy they are, the actors did not forget to give a special birthday surprise to Ishaan during one of their promotional events. The actor turned 27th today, November 1. during one of their promotional events, Ishaan cut his birthday cake with his co-stars. Katrina took to social media to share a glimpse of the same.

In the video she shared on her Instagram Story section, she can be seen smearing cake on Ishaan’s face and he patiently waits for it to get over. Siddhant then urges the media people and paparazzi present there to sing ‘Tum Jiyo Hazaron Saal.’ After Katrina is done decorating the birthday boy’s face with cake, he quips, “yeh Kay beauty ka hai kya."

Advertisement

Take a look at the photos of his birthday celebration:

Advertisement

The makers of Phone Bhoot also held a Halloween party for the cast and the crew and Katrina, Siddhant and Ishaan killed it with their looks. Ishaan dressed as Willy Wonka and received a lot of praise on social media. In photos that have gone viral, the trio along with the crew is seen striking some fun pictures for the camera at the photo booth of the party. For the Halloween party, Katrina Kaif dolled up as Harley Quinn, a popular DC comics character. Ishaan Khatter dressed up as Willy Wonka, the famous character from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Siddhant Chaturvedi, on the other hand, dressed up as Shaktimaan, India’s superhero.

Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and penned by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner Excel Entertainment. The movie is all set to release on November 4, 2022.

Read all the Latest Movies News here