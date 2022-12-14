Katrina Kaif Sparks Pregnancy Rumours Again; Fans Ask If She and Vicky are Expecting Their First Child

Katrina Kaif graced an award show in Mumbai on Tuesday night when she slayed her look in a silver body-hugging sequin gown. She opted for glam makeup and added simple earrings to her look. Needless to say, the actress looked breathtakingly gorgeous and have left fans completely impressed. However, once again, there is something else that has become a topic of discussion.

Soon after a paparazzi account shared the video of Katrina Kaif from the mega award show, netizens speculated if the actress is expecting her first child with actor-husband Vicky Kaushal. Netizens claimed her tummy was a little bloated and asked if she is pregnant. “Katrina pregnant lg rhi hain (Katrina looks pregnant)," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user asked, “Katrina pregnant hai kya?" “Good news baby coming," a third comment read. On the other hand, several other fans also praised Katrina for her looks. While some called her ‘beauty queen’, others used adjectives like ‘hottest’ and ‘elegant’.

This is not the first time that pregnancy rumours of Katrina Kaif have surfaced online. Just a few days back, the actress was snapped at the Mumbai airport sporting a blue oversized t-shirt with ripped jeans. Back then too, netizens were left wondering if Katrina and Vicky are expecting their first child together. In May this year too, similar reports made headlines but later Vicky’s spokesperson denied all such reports and told News18 Showsha, “This report is false. This is a rumour and has no truth." Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan in December 2021. They recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was recently seen in Gurmmeet Singh’s supernatural horror-comedy, flick Phone Bhoot. The film also starred Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in key roles. It gained mixed reviews from both, the audience and the critics. Katrina will be next seen alongside Salman Khan in the third installment of their action film franchise, Tiger 3. Besides this, Katrina also has Merry Christmas in her pipeline in which she will share the screen with Vijay Sethupathi.

