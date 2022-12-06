Katrina Kaif Sparks Pregnancy Rumours As She Slays Her Airport Look With an Oversized T-Shirt

Katrina Kaif never fails to impress us all with her simple yet stunning looks. Each time the actress is spotted in public, she makes her fans fall in love with her all over again. On Tuesday afternoon, Katrina was snapped at the Mumbai airport when she was seen sporting a casual outfit. She wore a blue oversized t-shirt and paired it with ripped jeans. Needless to say, the actress looked prettiest as always.

However, soon after the video of the actress was shared online by a paparazzi account, some social media users took to the comment section and wondered if the actress is expecting her first child with actor-husband Vicky Kaushal. “Maybe she’s pregnant," one of the comments read. Another social media user shared, “I saw a post where she looked pregnant and nowadays she’s wearing all loose clothes Bipasha (Basu) too before announcing she was wearing loose clothes."

Advertisement

This is not the first time that Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy rumours have made headlines. In May this year too, a report by Bollywood Hungama claimed that Katrina-Vicky were expecting their first child together. However, in a statement to News18 Showsha, Vicky’s spokesperson denied all such reports and said, “This report is false. This is a rumour and has no truth."

Katrina and Vicky had an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan in December 2021. They will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary last this week.

Advertisement

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was recently seen in Gurmmeet Singh’s supernatural horror-comedy, flick Phone Bhoot. The film also starred Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in key roles. It gained mixed reviews from both, the audience and the critics. Katrina will be next seen alongside Salman Khan in the third installment of their action film franchise, Tiger 3. Besides this, Katrina also has Merry Christmas in her pipeline in which she will share the screen with Vijay Sethupathi.

Read all the Latest Movies News here