Katrina Kaif Spoke Punjabi Throughout Her Wedding, Remembered All Our Names: Vicky Kaushal's Cousin Shares Details

Thanks to Vicky Kaushal’s cousin Dr Upasana Vohra, we are getting interesting details of the otherwise exclusive and private VicKat wedding. Recently, Upasana and her husband Arunendra Kumar shared a tour video of the lavish venue where Katrina Kaif and Vicky’s wedding took place, and now, she revealed that our gorgeous bride spoke ‘only Punjabi’ throughout their wedding. Recently, the couple held a question-answer session on Instagram and answered several questions asked by netizens.

When a user asked about Katrina’s family, she answered that her family is very good and everyone was amazing. To another user’s question on whether the actress spoke Punjabi at the wedding, she replied, “Yes. Throughout the wedding, she is only speaking Punjabi."

She also answered another user saying that Katrina is very good and remembered everyone’s names. “Those three days it felt like we were one family staying together in the same house," she added.

Katrina Kaif, 38, and Vicky Kaushal, 33, had been dating for about two years. While the arrangements and guest list for the wedding was closely guarded, close friends and colleagues of the couple, including Katrina’s frequent collaborator filmmaker Kabir Khan, his actor wife Mini Mathur, director Vijay Krishna Achara of Dhoom 3 and Thugs of Hindostan fame, actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are among those who attended the wedding.

The wedding festivities started on December 7 and concluded on December 9, however, no photos or videos were leaked from the ceremony. While fans and even the media were deprived of their wedding photos, the couple themselves shared several glimpses from the wedding on social media.

