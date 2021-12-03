Katrina Kaif Spotted in Bandra Hiding Face in Black Cap and Mask Amid Wedding Preparations, See Pics

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s rumoured wedding has been hitting headlines everyday, despite no official confirmation yet. Amid reports of massive preparations on in full swing for this star wedding, the actress was spotted at Bandra in Mumbai. Photos show the actress in a car, her face covered in a mask, dark sunglasses and a black cap, looking unrecognisable.

It is understandable why Katrina would want to hide her face while stepping out in public at this point. All eyes are on the couple as their reported wedding date draws near.

From venue to trousseau and guests, every detail about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s rumoured wedding is out already. Sources say guests attending the much-hyped wedding at the Six Senses Fort Barwara located in Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan on December 9 shall be given secret codes to keep the marriage ceremony completely confidential, sources said on Wednesday.

According to Vicky Kaushal’s neighbour, actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek, the wedding is indeed happening. In an interview with a TV channel, ABP News, when asked if wedding preps were on at full swing at Vicky’s residence or not, Krushna Abhishek said, “Haan shaadi ki tyaariyaan chal rahi hai unki lekin bahut andar andar chal rahi hai. Abhi tak bahar nahi ayi hai (Yes, their wedding preps are on in full swing but everything is being done very secretly)." He then goes on to say how Vicky and Katrina look good together and are wonderful human beings.

