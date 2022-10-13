Katrina Kaif Talks About Life After Marriage With Vicky Kaushal, Says 'He's Been Away a Lot on Shoots'

Katrina Kaif is busy with the promotion of her upcoming film, Phone Bhoot. The horror comedy features the actress alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishan Khatter. Phone Bhoot is Katrina’s first film to release after her wedding to Vicky Kaushal in December last year. Amidst the hustle and bustle of the promotion, the actress has also talked about the change marriage has brought to her life. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Katrina said, “Marriage is a big change in anyone’s life, you are now sharing your life with a person and you’re living together." She added, " It’s been really beautiful, it’s been really, really wonderful."

However, getting enough time together has not been easy for the actor couple, who have kept busy with the shoots of their upcoming projects. “He has been away a lot on shoots, as have I, so I think that’s always the thing with any two actors who are in this profession where there is constant travel, you do get less time together. But he is just a very, very wonderful person, and I think it’s nice to have a person like that in my life, " Katrina said.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in a private ceremony, attended by their close friends and family, in December last year. The wedding took place in Rajasthan.

Talking about Phone Bhoot, the flick helmed by Gurmmeet Singh features Katrina playing the role of a Ghost. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, on the other hand, will be seen as members of ghost-busting services.

The film also stars Jackie Shroff and Sheeba Chaddha in crucial roles. Phone Bhoot is set to hit the theatres on November 4.

Katrina Kaif has a series of projects in the pipeline. This includes director Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, and Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zaraa, which will see her coming together with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

