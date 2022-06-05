Katrina Kaif Tested Covid Positive; BMC Instructs Film Studios to Not Organise Parties Amid Rising Cases

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who was supposed to start the shoot for Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi last week, tested positive for Covid-19 recently, sources confirmed to CNN-News18. The actress also skipped IIFA 2022 ceremony, where her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal was declared the best actor (male) for Sardar Udham.

The sources further stated that Katrina has completed her quarantine period. Katrina earlier tested Covid positive in April last year. Unlike this time, Katrina had informed about her Covid diagnosis on social media last year and also requested those who came in contact with her to get themselves tested.

Meanwhile, BMC has asked the city to be on alert after a tremendous spike was noticed in daily new cases of coronavirus. It has also given instructions to all the film studios located in the posh K-West ward of the city to not organise parties in the studio, sources said. BMC has also reportedly requested studios to give it an intimation in case any parties are hosted so that, if any person involved in the party is found to be Covid positive, then all others can be traced.

This comes a day after Kartik Aaryan tested positive for the deadly virus. Both Kartik and Katrina recently met at Karan Johar’s party to celebrate the director’s 50th birthday. Johar’s birthday bash took place at Yash Raj Films studios on May 25.

Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Katrina Kaif, actor Aditya Roy Kapur has also reportedly tested positive for COVID. While the actor hasn’t yet confirmed his Covid diagnosis, it is being said that the trailer launch of the actor’s upcoming film, Om: The Battle Within, will be delayed.

