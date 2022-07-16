Katrina Kaif Turns 39: Watch Dance Numbers of the Birthday Girl That Will Set Your Screen On Fire

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KATRINA KAIF: Bollywood star and entrepreneur Katrina Kaif has turned 39 today. The Hong Kong-born actress has emerged as one of the most iconic artists in the Hindi film industry. Katrina made her debut in Bollywood in 2003 and went on to star in movies like Namaste London, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Rajneeti and more. Besides being an actress, she is also known for her impressive dancing skills. She has given Bollywood some unforgettable dance numbers over the years.

Let us take a look at some of her most memorable dance numbers:

Sheila Ki Jawani

Even though Tees Maar Khan, as a movie, did not perform well at the box office, Katrina’s dance number in the film was a definite hit. Choreographed by Farah Khan, Sheila Ki Jawani featured Katrina exuding her sultry charm while dancing to the quintessential Bollywood music. The song composed by Vishal and Shekhar was sung by Sunidhi Chauhan.

Chikni Chameli

From the movie Agneepath, the song featured Katrina’s performance as a guest appearance. Picturised on Katrina, Sanjay Dutt, and Hrithik Roshan, Chikni Chameli showed the actress in a typical raw form as she lip-synced to lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, the dance number came with an addictive hook step. The song was sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

Kamli

In this yet another zestful dance number, Katrina showed her impeccable dance skills. The song came with a sporty feel and featured the actress performing graceful floorwork. Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, the song is composed by Pritam and was part of the 2013 film Dhoom 2.

Tip Tip

Last year, Katrina left her fans mesmerised with the latest rendition of the 90s hit song Tip Tip Barsa Paani. The song was part of Katrina’s latest film Sooryavanshi and also featured Akshay Kumar, who was part of the original song also.

Wishing Katrina a very happy birthday!

