Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Are the Most Glamorous Couple at Apoorva Mehta's Bash; See Pics

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal stole the limelight at Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash. The couple looked like the ultimate power couple as they arrived together for the party on Thursday night. This also marked Katrina and Vicky’s first joint appearance at any event after marriage.

The star-studded bash saw many Bollywood stars including Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar among others in attendance. Katrina and Vicky posed for the shutterbugs while holding each other and gave us some major couple goals.

While Katrina dazzled in a sky blue mini dress, Vicky looked dapper in a black tuxedo. The duo’s pictures and videos from last night’s party have gone viral on social media. Take a look:

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Katrina treated fans to the couple’s romantic pictures. In the first selfie, the actress was seen leaning on Vicky’s shoulder. The two are seen sporting sunglasses as they cover their sleepy eyes under the eye gear. Katrina had added a “Sorry I’m Speepy" gif to the picture too.

Advertisement

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot last December. The couple was rumoured to be dating for a while but they had chosen to keep their relationship under tight wraps. They got married in Rajasthan in an intimate wedding ceremony and officially announced to the world that they were now husband and wife. On the work front, Katrina is currently busy filming for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She will also be seen in Phone Bhoot and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

As for Vicky, he recently completed shooting for Laxman Utekar’s next with Sara Ali Khan. He also has Sam Bahadur and Govinda Mera Naam in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.