Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Ditch First Class To Travel Economy From Mumbai To Delhi | Exclusive Video

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal opted to travel economy instead of first class when they were travelling for a holiday on Saturday. News18 Showsha has got our hands on an exclusive video showing the love birds on board a flight from Mumbai bound for New Delhi. In the video, Katrina Kaif was seen wearing a black ensemble, wearing a cap and a black mask along with a pair of sunglasses. Whereas Vicky Kaushal was seen wearing a grey outfit while wearing a cap, mask, and sunglasses as well.

The actors were seen making their way to their seats without grabbing unnecessary attention. For the unversed, Vicky and Katrina were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday, leaving for what appeared to be their Christmas vacation. The duo was snapped arriving at the Mumbai airport.

In the video shared on social media by a paparazzi account, Vicky and Katrina were seen holding hands as they arrived at the airport. Vicky was also seen expressing his caring nature towards his ladylove. The video has left netizens completely impressed. Several social media users reacted to it and called Vicky-Katrina ‘adorable’. A number of fans also praised Katrina’s beautiful looks.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in December last year in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. They recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary when they went on a vacation to an undisclosed location in the mountains.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal’s Govinda Naam Mera has now been released and is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. He will be next seen in Meghan Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur along with Fatima Sana Shaikh. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif was seen in Phone Bhoot earlier this year and will now be seen in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

