Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Give Friendship Goals With Their Squad as Actress Celebrates B'Day Week

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is having the time of her life with her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal and their friends in the Maldives. The diva flew off to the picturesque nation to ring in her birthday which was on 16 July. However, the celebrations have not stopped as the actress and her squad is having a gala time with each other. On Monday, Katrina took to her Instagram handle to share a video with her friends where they can be seen on a water slide. The video featured Vicky, actress Ileana D’Cruz, Sebastian Laurent Michel, and Sunny Kaushal among others. It was difficult to spot Katrina in the video.

With the video, the actress added the song ‘Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi’ and captioned the video, “Yeh dosti! ❤️"

Ileana took to the comment section to write, " this was epic." Katrina’s fans and followers, too, took to the comment section to drop lovely messages for her.

To wish his wife on her birthday, Vicky had taken to social media to share an adorable snap of Katrina with the beach as the backdrop. Sharing it, he had written, “Baar baar din yeh aaye… baar baar dil yeh gaaye. Happy Birthday my love!!! ❤️❤️❤️" He also shared a romantic snap of them earlier in the day.

Earlier, Katrina had taken to social media to post a couple of photos from their vacation featuring their friends. Vicky and Katrina were joined by their close friends on the birthday vacay. Katrina shared pictures with her girl gang including sister Isabella Kaif, Mini Mathur, Angira Dhar, Sharvari Wagh, and Karishma Kohli. Vicky had also posted a picture with the boys including brother Sunny Kaushal, brother-in-law Sebastian Laurent Michel, Kabir Khan, and Anand Tiwari.

Meanwhile, it is being reported that Ileana D’Cruz, who was also a part of the celebrations, now dating Katrina’s brother Sebastian.

