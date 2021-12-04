Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Gymming Their Way To Wedding! Couple, Family Make Multiple Visits To Gym

It seems that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif is leaving no stone unturned to make their wedding day the best. From locking in a royal venue to getting the best wedding attires, the preparation is in full swing. Now, the rumoured couple and their family members have been clicked by the paparazzi multiple times visiting the gym to get in the best shape possible before they tie the knot.

Earlier in the day, the bride-to-be was spotted outside her gym. The actress smiled and waved at the paparazzi as they screamed her name. Katrina was wearing a white tank top paired with black leggings. Katrina’s face was covered behind a black mask and huge sunglasses.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif was spotted outside the actress’ house on Saturday morning. Isabelle greeted the paparazzi and also posed for some pictures. She, too, was clicked sporting athleisure.

Advertisement

Her brother Micheal who landed in the city recently was also clicked.

Not just the bride and her family, even the groom was clicked hitting the gym. Dressed in a black tee and black shorts paired with a mask of the same colour, Vicky Kaushal was clicked as he entered his gym.

(All Photos by Viral Bhayani)

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s family members and other guests will start reaching Rajasthan from December 5 onwards, while the couple will arrive at the wedding venue on December 6, a source informed ETimes. The high-profile wedding will be attended by the likes of Varun Dhawan, Rohit Shetty, Natasha Dalal, Shashank Khaitan and other big names.

Sawai Madhopur’s district administration also held a meeting on Friday morning to discuss the law and order arrangements ahead of the high-profile wedding. The officials discussed crowd-controlling measures and other security arrangements for the celebrities.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.