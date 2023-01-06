Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Offer Prayers At Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai, Pics Go Viral

Actor couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted offering prayers at Siddhivininayak Temple in Mumbai on Friday morning. The visit marked their first public appearance this year. Pictures from their visit are now going viral. In the pictures, Vicky and Katrina were seen dressed in traditional outfits as they prayed to the diety.

Vicky was seen wearing a white shirt with a pair of formal pants while Katrina was dressed in a green salwar-kameez. The actress covered her hair with a matching dupatta. The couple was seen praying and posing with one of the temple authorities in the pictures.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in December 2021. On the occasion of their first wedding anniversary, the couple shared unseen pictures from their wedding and wished each other. Shortly after, for Christmas, they made their way to Rajasthan for a much-needed break.

Sharing pictures from their break, Katrina called the destination as one of her favourite holiday spots. “So Magical ….. I think one of my favourite places ever," she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will soon be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan in Tiger 3. She has also has a pan-India film in her kitty - Merry Christmas - alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The actress was last seen in Gurmmeet Singh’s Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

Vicky, on the other hand, was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He will soon be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. The team wrapped their outdoor shoot schedule last year. Vicky had shared a number of pictures from the sets to announce the wrap. The team also dropped a teaser last year. Besides this, he also has Laxman Utekar’s untitled next with Sara Ali Khan in the pipeline.

