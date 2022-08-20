Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Spotted Outside Clinic, Fans Ask 'Good News' Soon?

Ever since Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif was spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing a baggy outfit, speculation has been rife that the Phantom actress could be pregnant. Now, another set of pictures of the star couple - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal — has gone viral where the duo was spotted exiting a health clinic in Mumbai.

No sooner than the pictures surfaced on social media, fans have been gushing about whether Katrina is expecting a baby.

Taking to Instagram, a fan page named vickat81 shared the picture on the photo-sharing application. The caption read, “Vickat gets snapped at the clinic today exclusively."

Advertisement

The snap revealed Katrina and Vicky in one frame. The actress wore a pink Kurti and accessorised her look with a pair of sunglasses. She sported a ponytail and had a mask on. Actor Vicky Kaushal was spotted a few feet ahead of her, wearing a simple white tee. The power couple was seen leaving a health clinic and heading towards their car.

The viral picture has sparked curiosity among the fans who have flooded the comment section with anticipatory remarks. While one Instagrammer questioned, “Good news… ?" another asserted, “She is pregnant I’m 100% sure."

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have become the talk of the town after reports of the former’s expected pregnancy hogged the Internet. However, reports claim that the Bang Bang actress might announce her pregnancy on director Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 7.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9 in a dreamy and intimate ceremony. Katrina is gearing up for the release of her next film Phone Bhoot. Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, the horror comedy stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in titular roles. Phone Bhoot is slated to hit the theatres on November 4 this year.

Advertisement

Apart from Phone Bhoot, Katrina also has two other films lined up. One is Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan and Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here