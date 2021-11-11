Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to Make Wedding Announcement Soon; No Honeymoon Break for Duo: Report

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been in the news since rumours that they are planning to get married in December started doing rounds. The duo reportedly had a Roka ceremony at director Kabir Khan’s residence in Mumbai on Diwali day. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal haven’t gone on record to confirm or deny the news.

Now, a source close to Katrina has revealed to ETimes that the rumoured couple is expected to officially announce their wedding date. “Katrina is not the kind who will do things secretly. One can expect an official announcement soon," the source told ETimes.

Post the wedding, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif won’t be having long breaks. ETimes reports that both the actors won’t have time for a honeymoon due to back-to-back projects.

“Both Vicky and Katrina are committed to completing their films on time so there won’t be a honeymoon right after. Katrina will be back on her film set after the wedding. She has Tiger 3 (with Salman Khan) in the making and Sriram Raghavan’s next with Vijay Sethupathi. The shoot of both is likely to resume in December soon after the wedding," the source added.

Meanwhile, their Roka ceremony was reportedly an intimate affair with only close family members by the couple’s side. Katrina’s mother, Suzanne Turquoette, her sister, Isabelle Kaif and Vicky’s parents, Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, and brother Sunny Kaushal were present at the ceremony.

It’s being reported that Vicky and Katrina’s wedding festivities will take place between December 7 and December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, located just 30 minutes away from Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. The bride and groom are expected to wear Sabyasachi outfits.

