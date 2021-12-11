Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to Move Into New Home in Mumbai. Know Their Neighbours

After having a grand royal wedding on Thursday afternoon in the presence of their families and close friends, newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have returned to Mumbai and are all prepped up to move into their new sea-facing apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu. Earlier, the internet was buzzing with rumours that Katrina and Vicky have rented an apartment in Juhu.

According to a report in The Times of India, Vicky and Katrina will step together into their new home late on Saturday. The construction work of their new house has been completed. Back in July, Vicky and Katrina rented the eighth floor of the Raj Mahal building, and Katrina will perform Graha Pravesh rituals at their dreamy sea-side facing apartment today.

Let us tell you that Katrina and Vicky will now become neighbours of actor Anushka Sharma and her husband-Indian test skipper Virat Kohli. Anushka and Virat reside in the same building with their one-year-old daughter Vamika. The couple owns two floors there.

Reportedly, the newlyweds will soon leave for their honeymoon in the Maldives. And, later the couple will hold a reception in Mumbai’s Hotel Taj Lands End, in which the stars of B-town will be invited.

It is worth mentioning that to keep Vicky-Katrina’s marriage confidential, a lot of security arrangements were made so that no pictures or videos of their wedding could surface on social media.

Despite a lot of security arrangements, pictures of Vicky and Katrina were leaked on social media from the decked-up venue of Six Senses Fort Hotel in Sawai Madhopur. But soon after the wedding, Vicky and Katrina, not disappointing their fans, shared the official pictures from their dreamy nuptial rites on their respective Instagram pages.

