Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Actress' Journey From Being Born in Hong Kong to Getting Married in Rajasthan

Katrina Kaif has come a long way in her life. From being born and brought up in Hong Kong to completing 18 years in the Indian film industry and now, getting married in Rajasthan. Reflecting on her journey in Bollywood, the actress, in an interview, had said that one needs “nerves of steel" to survive in showbiz. Fortunately for her, the actress did not just survive, but grew to be a leading Bollywood actress with more hits than misses.

Katrina has had an enviable count of successful movies in her career. Despite a dud debut with the 2003 black comedy thriller ‘Boom’, she did not lose hope. Katrina put her heart and soul into one thing she loved – acting.

Soon, the hard work paid off and the actress made her distinct screen presence through roles in ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’ and ‘Namastey London’. Though her relationship with Salman Khan also kept her in news, fans loved her on-screen pairing with Akshay Kumar.

And then there was no looking back for the actress, as she churned out back to back blockbusters like ‘Welcome’ and ‘Singh Is Kinng’ in 2007 and 2008. She ruled the box office like a queen, and apart from acting, her sizzling dance moves left people drooling. Her acting chops were appreciated in ‘New York’ and ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan.’

But everything was not a bed of roses for the actress as she even had a rough patch where her movies did not do well at the box office. However, with ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, and ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’, Katrina made a striking comeback.

Now, when the wedding rumours of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal first surfaced online, people thought that the duo might have an international wedding, probably in Hong Kong as it is Katrina’s birthplace. But the couple preferred Rajasthan’s Six Senses Resort in Sawai Madhopur.

Katrina and Vicky will tie the knot today on December 9.

