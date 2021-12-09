Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: All You Need to Know About 700-Year-Old Fort in Rajasthan; Check Photos

It’s finally happening. Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot in the most awaited Bollywood wedding of the year. The couple will get married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, where guests have already started arriving for the celebration. The wedding venue is a 14-century fort which has been converted into a resort.

The property is nearly 700 years old and offers stunning views of a nearby lake and the Chauth ka Barwara temple. The fort is only a 30-minute drive away from the famous Ranthambore National Park. The resort has 46 suites ranging from 753 square feet to 3,104 square feet with the cheapest one available for over Rs 75,000 per night on weekdays and offseason.

The cost of suites goes up to around Rs 3 lakh for Rani Rajkumari Suite. The suites have been designed in contemporary Rajasthani style, featuring a blend of the rich legacy and history with modern-day architecture.

The east wing of the resort has a view of the countryside whereas the west wing faces Barwara village. The cost of the most exclusive accommodation of the resort, the Raja Man Singh suite goes up to Rs 5.5 lakh per night and it offers a separate dining area, gourmet corner, two separate bedrooms, bathroom and shower areas.

The suite also comes with personal garden space, swimming pool and dining pavilion. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will reportedly be staying at this suite during the wedding celebrations. The couple has also booked rooms in hotels close to Six Senses Fort Barwara for accommodating their staff and security.

Vicky and Katrina will be married in a three-day gala event starting with sangeet on December 7, followed by mehndi the next day and the wedding ceremony on December 9.

