Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Bride and Groom to Perform on 'Kala Chashma' Song at Sangeet

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot in Rajasthan on December 9. Several pictures of the decked-up venue have been doing rounds on social media platforms. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be getting married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district.

The couple will be kick-starting their pre-wedding festivities today with a grand sangeet ceremony, which is expected to be attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kabir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi among others. According to a report in India Today.com, Vicky and Katrina will groove to the peppy track of ‘Kala Chashma’ from the latter’s 2016 film, ‘Baar Baar Dekho’. Apart from that, they will also be performing on the ‘Nachde Ne Saare’ song from the same film. The report also added that the director of the film, Nitya Mehra, will also be present at the wedding. The film starred Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles.

The soon-to-be-married Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal left Mumbai for Jaipur on Monday evening to begin their grand wedding festivities with family and close friends. The paparazzi snapped the two stars outside the airport as they left for the wedding destination separately with their family members. Both Vicky and Katrina looked incredible in their wedding-festivity-ready ensembles. Katrina was dressed head to toe in a stunning creation by ace-designer Anamika Khanna. Vicky Kaushal opted for Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s latest collection. He wore a Mandarin-collared shirt in the peach shade to the airport.

Vicky and Katrina’s love story reportedly began on the sets of Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan. In a 2019 episode, Karan had asked Katrina who she would like to work with, in her next project. The diva had named Vicky, stating that they would look really good together. Later, when Vicky and Ayushmann Khurrana came as guests on the show, Karan shared Katrina’s statement with the Uri actor. Vicky was quite surprised and acted to faint. For the first time, the two came together for an episode of Film Companion’s Tape Cast. It is believed to be their first in-person meeting. During the chat show, they asked each other questions regarding their family, friends, and experience of working in the film industry.

Later, the lovebirds were spotted at various award functions, but they never admitted their relationship. A few times, Vicky even flirted with Katrina on stage. Once he even asked her to find a good Vicky Kaushal and get married. Vicky and Katrina made their first public appearance together at a friend’s Diwali party and were also seen attending the screening of Shershaah.

