Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Groom-to-be's Thoughtful Gesture for the Paparazzi

Katrina Kaif and her family arrived at Vicky Kaushal’s residence in Mumbai for pre-wedding festivities on Sunday evening. The actress was snapped walking into Vicky’s building complex wearing a glittering white saree, looking every bit the shy Indian bride-to-be. The mask-less actress made no attempts at avoiding the photographers or hiding her face.

Katrina’s mother, sisters and her brother were also accompanying the actress to Vicky’s place.

Advertisement

A thoughtful gesture was on behalf of Vicky and his family who sent food for the photographers camping outside their residence. The food boxes were distributed by the family’s staff to the people outside their home.

Meanwhile, the official wedding functions will kickstart in Rajasthan on Dec 7 and will continue till Dec 9, starting with sangeet, mehendi and followed by the marriage ceremony. Their wedding is going to be a private, intimate affair with only immediate family and close friends in attendance. The couple is excited to share their joy with their friends and well-wishers in the industry too. “They (couple) will be hosting a celebration for the industry at a much later date," a source told PTI. The wedding will reportedly be held at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur.

All the guests attending the wedding must carry full vaccination certificate and negative RT-PCR report, District Collector Rajendra Kishan said. The DC gave instructions regarding the compliance of Covid guidelines in the marriage ceremony, and briefed the hotel management and other concerned officials about law and order, security, traffic, parking etc.

Advertisement

A total of 120 top Bollywood and other celebrities are expected to attend the wedding of the two film stars. The wedding venue Fort Barwara, that has been converted into a heritage hotel, is situated in the panchayat samiti Chauth Ka Barwara. The venue is around 22 km away from Sawai Madhopur and is around 174 km from Jaipur.

Sawai Madhopur district is famous for the Ranthambore National Tiger Reserve and as per reports, the guests are likely to be taken for a tiger safari.

(With IANS inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.