Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: I'm Happy They Found Each Other, Says Director Anees Bazmee

Director Anees Bazmee, who has worked with Katrina Kaif in hit films like Singh Is King and Welcome, has extended his best wishes to the actress as she is set to tie the knot with Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan on December 9.

“I am very happy for Katrina and Vicky. I have done two films with her and she is a wonderful girl and this news of her wedding has made me really happy. I wish them both very best. I’m happy that they found each other and are getting married. She is a really nice human being and I know Vicky as well, he is very down-to-earth, very humble and a very good boy. They deserve each other," Bazmee told India Today.com.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be getting married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district. The couple has already kick-started their pre-wedding festivities with a grand sangeet ceremony, which took place on Tuesday. Several celebrities including Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Gurdas Maan, among others arrived in Jaipur on Tuesday afternoon to attend the festivities. A

The soon-to-be-married Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal left Mumbai for Jaipur on Monday evening to begin their grand wedding festivities with family and close friends. The paparazzi snapped the two stars outside the airport as they left for the wedding destination separately with their family members. Both Vicky and Katrina looked incredible in their wedding-festivity-ready ensembles. Katrina was dressed head to toe in a stunning creation by ace-designer Anamika Khanna. Vicky Kaushal opted for Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s latest collection. He wore a Mandarin-collared shirt in the peach shade to the airport.

Vicky and Katrina’s love story reportedly began on the sets of Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan. In a 2019 episode, Karan had asked Katrina who she would like to work with, in her next project. The diva had named Vicky, stating that they would look really good together. Later, when Vicky and Ayushmann Khurrana came as guests on the show, Karan shared Katrina’s statement with the Uri actor. Vicky was quite surprised and acted to faint. For the first time, the two came together for an episode of Film Companion’s Tape Cast. It is believed to be their first in-person meeting. During the chat show, they asked each other questions regarding their family, friends, and experience of working in the film industry.

Later, the lovebirds were spotted at various award functions, but they never admitted their relationship. A few times, Vicky even flirted with Katrina on stage. Once he even asked her to find a good Vicky Kaushal and get married. Vicky and Katrina made their first public appearance together at a friend’s Diwali party and were also seen attending the screening of Shershaah.

