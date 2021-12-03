Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: No Drones in Vicinity, Secret Code For Guests

While the wedding season in Bollywood and TV industry has been in full swing for at least a month now, if there’s one marriage everyone has been waiting for, it’s Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s. However, it must be said that the two have said nothing officially. Latest reports say that the star couple will get married next week in the Six Sense Fort Barwara Sawai Madhopur district. Neither the couple nor the district administration has confirmed anything about the marriage as of now.

The district administration issued an order to the district police on Thursday and asked them to attend a meeting at 10:15 AM on Friday.

The objective of this meeting is to review the law and order given Vicky and Katrina’s wedding. According to the order issued by additional district officer Suraj Singh Negi, the meeting will be chaired by the district officer. There will be SP, hotel representatives and other officials.

It is being said that the fans may not get any glimpse of Vicky and Katerina’s wedding. And if a report in India Today is to be believed, even the drone cameras have been banned inside and near the property, where the Vicky-Katrina wedding is supposed to take place. This is being done to ensure that no photo or video gets leaked on social media, according to reports.

Vicky and Katrina have asked their guests to sign a No photo NDA agreement. As per media reports, all the preparations for Vicky and Katerina’s wedding have been done. The functions will go on from December 6 to December 9 and the guests will be given an entry based on a secret code.

The identity of all the guests attending the wedding will also be kept secret. Looks like both the celebs have taken all the possible measures to keep this a secret affair.

