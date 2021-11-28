Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Shashank Khaitan Confirmed Guest, KJo, Farah to Choreograph Sangeet

With Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding day nearing, fans are even more excited to find out everything they can about the grand celebration. While the actors and their family members are tight-lipped about their rumoured relationship and even have debunked their wedding rumours, sources close to them keep adding exciting details. Now, it is learnt that Vicky’s Bhoot and Govinda Mera Naam director Shashank Khaitan is one of the first guests to be confirmed.

According to Pinkvilla, the director will be attending that traditional Punjabi wedding that will be held in the fort in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan.

“Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, who has directed Vicky in the recently-concluded Govinda Mera Naam, is attending the wedding as part of the actor’s baraatis. Karan Johar, a close friend of the couple will also be there. While directors Farah Khan and Zoya Akhtar are expected to attend as part of Katrina’s entourage. While KJo is expected to choreograph the sangeet from Vicky’s side, Farah, who is very close to Katrina, will apparently do it from the actress’ side. Shashank is the first wedding guest to be confirmed. He will be taking a brief break from his directorial, Dono Mile Iss Tarah, starring debutant Shanaya Kapoor, to attend the wedding," the publication quoted a wedding guest as saying.

Arpita Sharma and Alvira Agnihotri will also attend the wedding, informed Pinkvilla. However, Salman Khan will not be able to be a part of the celebrations.

Meanwhile, reports are also doing the rounds that Shah Rukh Khan might attend their wedding as well, though it will be a short appearance. The rumoured couple is supposed to have around 200 guests for their big day.

They are supposed to tie the knot on December 9. The actors are apparently planning to hold the celebrations at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

