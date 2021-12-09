Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding took everybody by surprise and has created a lot of buzz in the last few days. Though the couple is yet to confirm if they are really tying the knot, rumours are rife that Vicky and Katrina will exchange wedding vows today on December 9, this year. As per various reports and information provided, the duo has planned an extravagant wedding in Rajasthan’s exotic fort. While their fans are waiting with bated breath for official confirmation and pictures, many are wondering how did love blossom between the two.

>Live Updates: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding Celebrations Begin; Bride, Groom to Perform to Kala Chashma at Sangeet

Advertisement

Vicky and Katrina have never worked together in a film. So how did the rumoured couple meet? It is believed that everything started on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan. In a 2019 episode, Karan asked Katrina who she would like to work with, in her next project. The diva named Vicky, stating that they would look really good together. Later, when Vicky and Ayushmann Khurrana came as guests on the show, Karan shared Katrina’s statement with the actor. Vicky was quite surprised and acted to faint.

>In Pics: The Untold Love Story of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

KJo’s chat show Koffee with Karanis said to have played cupid in their love story.

For the first time, the two came together for an episode of Film Companion’s Tape Cast. It is believed to be their first in-person meeting. During the chat show, they asked each other questions regarding their family, friends, and experience of working in the film industry. Film Companion aims to act as an ice breaker between actors who have never worked together or don’t know each other quite well.

Advertisement

Later, the lovebirds were spotted at various award functions, but they never admitted their relationship. A few times, Vicky even flirted with Katrina on stage. Once he even asked her to find a good Vicky Kaushal and get married.

>Also read: Katrina Kaif: Here’s Why Did The Actress Decide To Take Her Father’s Surname Before Film Debut!

Advertisement

Vicky and Katrina made their first public appearance together at a friend’s Diwali party and were also seen attending the screening of Shershaah.

Though their public appearances could be counted on fingertips, Vicky was often seen visiting Katrina at her home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.