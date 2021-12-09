Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Couple Will Live in Juhu Where Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Dharmendra, Hrithik Roshan Reside

Soon after their wedding, Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be moving in together at their residence in Juhu, Mumbai. It has been reported that the couple has rented a luxurious apartment in the same building as fellow celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Vicky and Katrina will be joining the neighbourhood where their colleagues from Bollywood reside. According to a report in India Today, the soon-to-be-married couple have found their dream abode in Juhu, Mumbai. Speaking to the news website, Varun Singh, who heads a real-estate portal, said that Vicky has rented an apartment in Juhu’s Rajmahal, which is an ultra-luxurious residential area, for a period of 60 months or five years.

The 33-year-old actor had rented an apartment on the eighth floor in July 2021. The security deposit paid by the actor is close to Rs 1.75 crore and the rent for the initial 36 months is Rs 8 lakh per month, as per the report.

Singh also informed the website that for the next one year the rent is Rs 8.40 lakh per month, and for the remaining 12 months, the actor will pay a rent of Rs 8.82 lakh per month.

It should be noted that actor Akshay Kumar’s house is also near Vicky and Katrina’s new home. Katrina’s co-star from her recent movie Sooryavanshi, resides with his family in a bungalow called Prime Beach which is located along the sea in Juhu, Mumbai. Apart from Akshay, Hrithik Roshan also resides in the same area.

It is also reported that the couple’s new neighbours from Juhu will be attending the wedding. According to a report by Republic, Anushka along with her husband Virat, Akshay and Hrithik will be attending the wedding ceremony taking place at Sawai Madhopur.

