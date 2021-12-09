Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: This is Why The Actress Decided to Take Her Father's Surname Before Film Debut!

Katrina Kaif is in limelight for her rumored wedding with the Uri actor Vicky Kaushal. Though, the soon-to-be bride and groom have kept entirely quiet about their wedding that is supposed to happen on December 9 in Rajasthan, the media and fans have been going crazy about it. As this very good looking couple goes ahead to tie the knot, let’s take a look at a very common question that pops up in the minds of the audience.

>Why Did The Actress Decide To Take Her Father’s Surname Before Film Debut?

In 2003, Boom was Katrina’s debut film that was directed by London-based filmmaker Kaizad Gustad. The stunningly beautiful actress was spotted by the director at a fashion show and casted in the Indian black comedy thriller starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff and Zeenat Aman.

The film’s credits had her name as Katrina Kaif (Kaif being her father’s surname). Since then, many have had this query about her choice for Kaif as her surname.

According to the Sooryavanshi actress, the reason behind her taking her father’s surname is because it would be easier to pronounce by the audience. As opposed to Katrina Turquotte (which is her mother Suzanne Turquotte’s surname), pronouncing Katrina Kaif would be simpler, the actress felt. The actress’ parents Suzanne Turquotte (British) and Mohammed Kaif (Kashmiri) got divorced when Katrina was really young.

In 2019, during an interview with Filmfare, Katrina had opened up about her parents’ divorce and how she lacked the presence of a father figure in her growing-up years. Her mother, who is a lawyer and NGO worker, single-handedly raised all the 8 children.

Though she never complains about what she doesn’t have in her life and likes to count her blessings, she said, “When I have kids, I want them to have the experience of being with both parents." This is because, she feels, “Not having a father figure does create a certain vacuum and makes any girl feels vulnerable."

The star is extremely grateful for the upbringing her mother had given her and looks up to her with immense respect.

