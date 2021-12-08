Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Times Bollywood Actresses Gave Us Major Rajasthani Fashion Goals

Going as per the biggest news in the tinsel town, actress Katrina Kaif is all set to tie the knot with Vicky Kaushal on December 9. The duo is getting married at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Well, but given the fashionista that she is, Katrina has already started treating us to some stunning ethnic fashion inspiration ahead of the wedding. One of her recent jaw-dropping looks included a pristine white saree. The diva wore a gorgeous white ruffled saree and paired it with a shimmery silver blouse. With her jewellery and makeup on point, we can say that Katrina aced the look.

The fact that Katrina is getting married in Rajasthan is making us believe that we shall be soon seeing her in vibrant colours amidst the beautiful intricate architecture of the fort. Rajasthan is blessed with rich culture and traditions that are reflected in its regional cuisine, language and clothes. Sometimes, Bollywood too seems to be obsessed with such a culturally inclined mood.

>Here are other Bollywood actresses who amazed us with their traditional Rajasthani looks in various films:

Deepika Padukone in Padmavat

Deepika Padukone looked breathtakingly gorgeous wearing some extravagant traditional lehengas in the movie ‘Padmavat.’ Set in medieval Rajasthan, the movie was a period drama that told the story of queen Padmavati. Deepika’s lehengas, especially the one she wore for the song ‘Ghumar’ featured special gota lafa and the brocade work. Her traditional necklaces, jhumkas and nath accentuated her looks.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Jodhaa Akbar

And, how can we forget Aishwarya Rai’s royal look in Ashutosh Gowariker’s debut ‘Jodhaa Akbar.’ She played the character of queen Jodha who was born in Rajasthan. She wore heavily embroidered lehengas and layered gold jewellery. In the movie, we saw her wearing all kinds of traditional jewellery including polki necklaces, maangtikka, chandbalis, jhumkis, paasa, Rajasthani borla and kamarbandh.

Sonam Kapoor in Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo

We remember actress Sonam Kapoor for her ethnic outfits in the movie ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo.’ From Rajasthani lehengas to stunning sarees, the diva carried it with utmost grace.

Rani Mukerji in Paheli

If you are a fan of Bollywood, you would be aware that Rani Mukerji has gifted the industry with some amazing movies including ‘Paheli.’ Here, she played the role of a woman from Rajasthan who is always seen donning a traditional regional look in bright colourful lehengas. We saw her in Indian trousseau, intricately woven lehengas and jewellery. She looked great with Kohl-rimmed eyes, nude lipstick shade and the traditional Rajasthani borla.

Alia Bhatt in Kalank

Alia Bhatt appeared in a dreamy white lehenga in the song 'Ghar more pardesiya' from the movie 'Kalank'. Her white lehenga showed red floral thread work. She added a twist to her outing with a jacket-style, chikankari blouse.

