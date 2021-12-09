Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: How Couple Resemble Lead Characters From Namaste London; Bride from UK, Groom From Punjab

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are creating a buzz with their wedding rumors. Reportedly, the couple will get hitched today, December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur in the presence of their close family and friends. Fans have been gushing over their chemistry for a long time now. In the time, where several films are coming up with sequels, it leaves us wondering what sequel would be perfect for this duo. And we cannot help but think of only Namastey London.

Don’t you think so? A Punjabi munda who falls head over heels in love with an English ma’am. In Namastey London, Akshay Kumar essayed the role of Punjabi munda and Katrina played the English girl.

Following the storyline of the film, the girl does not realise her love for the Punjabi boy but he leaves no stone unturned to impress the woman. Well, if you don’t know, something similar happened between Vicky and Katrina too.

The former is a complete gentleman and his sweet little gestures won Katrina all over. Reportedly, even for the marriage proposal, Vicky had placed the ring in a dark chocolate brownie box, which is Katrina’s favourite.

Well as per the storyline of the movie, the Punjabi Munda and English ma’am all in unlikely love, and have a grand destination wedding and the duo lives happily ever.

Vicky and Katrina are indeed in love with each other, the grand Rajasthan wedding is a tick in the box, and they are all set to get their happily ever after. So, for Namastey London 2, the heroine can remain the same, the gorgeous and ever-beautiful Katrina. No hard feelings for Akshay, but in the sequel who other than Vicky, the rising star and National Award-winning actor, would suit?

So are you shipping Vicky and Katrina for Namastey London 2?

