Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's First Project Together to Be This? Details Inside

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot last December after having a very private relationship. Their wedding, too, was an intimate affair which was attended by close industry friends and family members. The celebrity couple never shared the screen together before their marriage, however, there is good news for VicKat fans as it is been reported that they will finally come together on-screen for a project.

If a report in IndiaToday.in is anything to go by, Vicky and Katrina shot their first advertisement together in Mumbai. “Vicky and Katrina’s commercial was a close-door shoot. And it took place at Mehboob Studios in Bandra, Mumbai," the report stated. It also added that the couple were offered a lot of films together but they didn’t pick anything, which makes this commercial their first project together.

Katrina and Vicky have been busy with the shooting of their respective upcoming movies. Katrina has started promoting her film Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Katrina is also expected to appear on Koffee With Karan 7 with both the actors soon. Besides Phone Bhoot, the actress will also be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan which will hit theatres in April next year. She will also share the screen with Vijay Sethupathi for Merry Christmas.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal is currently shooting for Sam Bahadur, which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. He will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar and a yet-untitled film with Tripti Dimri. He will also be seen in Laxman Utekar’s film with Sara Ali Khan.

