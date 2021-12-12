Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Mehendi was All About Bollywood Style Merrymaking, See Pics Here

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal kept their wedding functions absolutely private, with guests not even allowed to take their phones to the venue. Fans and the media were deprived of glimpses from the ceremonies up until the actors themselves shared photos after the wedding. They shared photos from the Jaimala and wedding rituals first, followed by pics from the haldi ceremony. Now they have shared photos from the mehendi ceremony, which looks like a full filmi function with lots of dancing and fun moments.

Vicky and Katrina shared a bunch of pictures on their respective Instagram handles, with the same caption, “Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar!" The photos show the couple dancing at ceremony, Vicky pulling off some filmi poses as he goes down on one knee, dancing with his brother Sunny Kaushal. One photo showed the couple hoisted up by the guests as they continue with their moves.

Advertisement

Katrina shared a different set of pictures, one showing her all smiles at her mehendi ceremony. Another showed her taking a selfie with her friends. The most adorable one showed her dancing with Vicky’s father Sham Kaushal at the ceremony.

The actress wore a henna-colored Sabyasachi lehenga for her mehendi function. Stylist Anaita Shroff shared details about how she went about putting Katrina’s mehendi look together. “Mehendi ho toh aisi!! @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09 We really wanted to play with colour, texture and a contemporary take on folk! My favourite touch is the antique bajubans on the beautifully embellished sleeves," posted alongwith several photos from the event.

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif, 38, and Vicky Kaushal, 33, had been dating for about two years. While the arrangements and guest list for the wedding was closely guarded, close friends and colleagues of the couple, including Katrina’s frequent collaborator filmmaker Kabir Khan, his actor wife Mini Mathur, director Vijay Krishna Achara of Dhoom 3 and Thugs of Hindostan fame, actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are among those who attended the wedding.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.