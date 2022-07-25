Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Stalker Arrested, Accused Harassed Actress for a Long Time: Reports

It was reported earlier in the day that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have received death threats on social media, following which the actor lodged a complaint at Mumbai’s Santacruz police station. The stalker was arrested on Monday afternoon. Reportedly, the accused is a struggling actor who is a big fan of Katrina Kaif and wanted to marry her. However, contrary to other reports that suggest that the accused Manvinder Singh sent them death threats, an insider says that the stories are exaggerated.

According to an insider quoted by Hindustan Times, “The stories flying around were exaggerated. It’s not as serious as the way it’s being reported. This is a stalker who shows up from time to time unannounced and has been harassing her for a long time. The authorities have been notified of the same and a complaint has been filed."

When the publication reached out to Manjunath Singhe, the deputy commissioner of police (zone 9), he confirmed the arrest and said that the investigation is going on.

The Bollywood couple seems to be the latest addition in a long line of celebrities who have received death threats lately.

In June 2022, Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan received a death threat through a letter. It read that the father-son duo would meet the fate of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in May. After the letter, the ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ actor’s security had been enhanced. He has also reportedly applied for a gun license for his safety.

Earlier this month, Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed posted that she had received death threats on Instagram and wanted to register a complaint with the police.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif is currently working on her film Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. She also has Tiger 3 in the pipeline with Salman Khan. Next, the actress will be seen in Phone Bhoot and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur in the pipeline. He will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera, The Great Indian Family, Laxman Utekar’s untitled film, and Anand Tiwari’s untitled film. It is also being reported that Vicky is a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s film Dunki.

